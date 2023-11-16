Kasaragod gears up for inaugural Nava Kerala Sadas

November 16, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Kasaragod is all set to host the inaugural Nava Kerala Sadas. The Kerala government has extended invitations to 11 Tulu and Kannada actors and directors who will be special guests at the event which will commence in the Manjeswaram Assembly constituency on November 18, 2023.

Speaking to the media, district panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan said the inaugural event is scheduled to be held at the Government Higher Secondary School at Paivalige, Manjeswaram, at 3:30 p.m. on the day.

Preparations include the formation of seven sub-committees at various levels, neighborhood meetings, and extensive publicity.

The Chief Minister’s letters in Kannada and Malayalam, along with related brochures, have been distributed in all wards. Around 3,000 Kudumbashree members have received invitations for the maiden event, she said.

A special counter will be set up to receive applications on important issues in the constituency. The first hour of each constituency’s Nava Kerala Sadas meeting will involve the Chief Minister and the Ministers speaking about the implemented and upcoming government schemes, followed by arts and cultural programmes, said Ms. Balakrishnan.

Meanwhile, Kasaragod District Collector Inbasekar Kalimuthu has directed government employees to attend the event on Sunday. The Collector has ordered the heads of all department to assign duties to the employees in their respective constituencies.

The event faces opposition from the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which allege that it is an “election campaign” at taxpayers’ expense during a financial crisis.

Nava Kerala Sadas, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Cabinet members, aims to tour all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala.