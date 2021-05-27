Kannur varsity signs MoU to promote aquaculture

Steps to be taken to expand fish farming

The Central University of Kerala has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Central Institute of Brackish Water Aquaculture (CIBA) for promotion of aquaculture.

The MoU was signed by university Registrar-in-charge Rajendra Pilankatta and K.K Vijayan, Director, CIBA. The two institutions will work together to promote aquaculture in north Kerala. Farmers will be trained and provided with technologies to make fish farming cheaper and innovative. Steps will be taken to expand fish farming and attract more people, including youth into the field.

Awareness will be created among people about the potential of aquaculture, and it is expected create employment opportunities for farmers.

In the first phase, aquaculture will be conducted on an experimental basis under the auspices of the Central University. CIBA will provide fish seeds for this.