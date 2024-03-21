GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kannur spearheading campaign to ensure registration of all eligible students in voter list

March 21, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

In a pioneering move, Kannur district is spearheading a campaign to ensure the comprehensive registration of all eligible students in the voter list. The district is set to become the first in the country to enlist every eligible student as a voter.

The campaign has started under the guidance of Assistant Collector Anoop Garg, who serves as the nodal officer for the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) initiative, a flagship programme of the Election Commission of India for voter education. The SVEEP team has devised plans to conduct camps within a week to accomplish the target.

At present, the campaign is in full swing across 30 colleges. Lourdes College of Nursing stands out as the inaugural educational institution to achieve complete voter registration among its student body.

Other colleges keen on participating will receive assistance from the SVEEP in organising registration camps. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to acutkannur@gmail.com or contact 9605125092 within the next week. Individuals seeking to register their names in the voter list can conveniently do so by logging in at https://voters.eci.gov.in/login.

