Kannur revenue district arts festival begins at Thalassery

December 06, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - KANNUR

The Kannur Revenue District School Art Festival kicked off at Thalassery, on December 6.

Inaugurating the festival, Speaker A.N. Shamseer emphasised the need for broader participation. He said school arts festivals should not be confined to students and teachers but should be made popular among the public.

He highlighted the love people had for arts and offered to discuss any technical challenges in transforming school arts festivals into a public event within the Assembly.

Advocating for healthy competitions, Mr. Shamseer said the focus should be on fostering a spirit of competition among children.

The inaugural event, which was presided over by municipal vice chairman Vazhayil Sasi, was attended by various dignitaries, including Deputy Director of Education A.P. Ambika.

The programme began with a welcome song composed by music teachers celebrating the history and heritage of the region.

The arts festival, hosted at multiple venues in Thalassery, is set to conclude on December 9.