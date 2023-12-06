HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kannur revenue district arts festival begins at Thalassery

December 06, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur Revenue District School Art Festival kicked off at Thalassery, on December 6.

Inaugurating the festival, Speaker A.N. Shamseer emphasised the need for broader participation. He said school arts festivals should not be confined to students and teachers but should be made popular among the public.

He highlighted the love people had for arts and offered to discuss any technical challenges in transforming school arts festivals into a public event within the Assembly.

Advocating for healthy competitions, Mr. Shamseer said the focus should be on fostering a spirit of competition among children.

The inaugural event, which was presided over by municipal vice chairman Vazhayil Sasi, was attended by various dignitaries, including Deputy Director of Education A.P. Ambika.

The programme began with a welcome song composed by music teachers celebrating the history and heritage of the region.

The arts festival, hosted at multiple venues in Thalassery, is set to conclude on December 9.

Related Topics

Kannur / arts, culture and entertainment / school

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.