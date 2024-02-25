Kalamandalam will be made centre of excellence: CM 

February 25, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Thrissur

Kerala Kalamandalam will be made an International centre of excellence, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after presenting the Kalamandalam fellowships and awards on Sunday. He also inaugurated the Mukunda Raja Memorial Academic Block.

“The new building is an honour to Manakkulam Mukunda Raja, who worked hard to make Kalamandalam, a cultural centre of international repute. The government is committed to the development of the cultural centre,” the Chief Minister said.

The procedures for turning the Kerala Kalamandalam into a full-fledged cultural university is in the final stages, said Culture Minister Saji Cherian. The infrastructure development activities of the kalamandalam are progressing, he added. Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan distributed the Kalamandalam endowments. Kalamandalam Vice-Chancellor B. Anandakrishnan presided over the function.

The 36000-sq. ft. Mukunda Raja Memorial Academic block has been built at a cost of ₹11.5 crore. It has 24 class rooms, three teachers’ rooms, two seminar halls, three rest rooms, an open auditorium, toilets and two dormitories.