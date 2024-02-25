GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalamandalam will be made centre of excellence: CM 

February 25, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Kalamandalam will be made an International centre of excellence, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after presenting the Kalamandalam fellowships and awards on Sunday. He also inaugurated the Mukunda Raja Memorial Academic Block.

“The new building is an honour to Manakkulam Mukunda Raja, who worked hard to make Kalamandalam, a cultural centre of international repute. The government is committed to the development of the cultural centre,” the Chief Minister said.

The procedures for turning the Kerala Kalamandalam into a full-fledged cultural university is in the final stages, said Culture Minister Saji Cherian. The infrastructure development activities of the kalamandalam are progressing, he added. Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan distributed the Kalamandalam endowments. Kalamandalam Vice-Chancellor B. Anandakrishnan presided over the function.

The 36000-sq. ft. Mukunda Raja Memorial Academic block has been built at a cost of ₹11.5 crore. It has 24 class rooms, three teachers’ rooms, two seminar halls, three rest rooms, an open auditorium, toilets and two dormitories.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.