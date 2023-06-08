Kairali Research Awards presented

June 08, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu presented the Kairali Research Awards 2021 instituted by the State government for outstanding research contributions in various disciplines at a ceremony held here on Thursday.

Writer-literary critic M. Leelavathi, economist M.A. Oommen and scientist A. Ajayaghosh were presented with the Kairali Lifetime Achievement Prizes for Researchers in arts and humanities, social science, and science respectively.

The Kairali Gaveshana Puraskaram for university and college faculty members who have excelled or are pursuing research in cutting-edge areas was presented to Shamshad Hussain K.T., Reenamole G., Radhakrishnan E., Alex P. James, and Anver Sadath.

The Kairali Gaveshaka Puraskaram for doctoral degree students involved in innovative research was given to Manju K., Mayuri P.V., Sijila Rosely C.V., and Swapna M.S.

Eminent Indian-born Canadian cardiologist and epidemiologist Salim Yusuf, who was chosen for the third Kairali Global Lifetime Achievement Award, will be presented with the award during a visit to the State in August, official sources said.

Freedom of choice

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bindu said the higher education institutions would incorporate a student-centric curriculum next academic year onwards. The reformed teaching and learning process would provide greater freedom for students to choose subjects of their liking. Such steps were expected to rejuvenate the higher education sector, she added.

She congratulated the winners of the Kairali awards for spreading knowledge among young researchers and other academics after gathering rich global experience.

Kerala State Higher Education Council vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal presided over the programme. Member secretary Rajan Varughese and registrar Vanaja P.S. also spoke on the occasion.