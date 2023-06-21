‘Kadoram project’ to stop littering in forest area in Wayanad

June 21, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KALPETTA

Littering by tourists and truck drivers on both sides of Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 212 that passes through the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary is a major concern for wildlife managers of the sanctuary.

However, officials have come up with a solution to address the issue by setting up wayside amenity centres titled “Kadoram“ with facilities for waste collection and disposal.

A ride through the NH from Muthanga under the sanctuary to Mooleholle in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka would provide ample chances to watch movements of wildlife, and many tourists take a ride through this route for the purpose, especially on weekends. But during the journey, there are no facilities to take a break on the NH. Hence many a time the visitors use the open area in the forest to dispose of food waste including plastic plates. It is also a usual scene that wildlife such as bonnet macaque, spotted deer, and elephants feed on this waste.

Though billboards were erected on the highway to avoid littering, it is yet to make any positive result. The sanctuary authorities have now set up a centre at Arupathiyezhu near Kallur under the Sulthan Bathery range of the sanctuary.

The centre is functioning in a renovated old building of the Forest department and a make-shift hut constructed from eco-friendly articles at a cost of ₹ 11 lakh.

The centre is now run by the members of Ponkuzhy eco-development committee.

“We have set up rest rooms for travellers, a dining area for nearly 60 people at a time, separate toilet facilities for men and women, drinking water facilities, waste bins to dispose of food wastes, and car parking facilities,” sanctuary sources said.

The tourists can avail of the facilities at a cost of ₹10 per head. The authorities are planning to set up eco-shops of the “Vanasree” to sell value-added products, minor forest produces such as Honey, Malabar tamarind (Kudampuli in local parlance), sandal oil and sandalwood pieces, and Marayur Jagiri. An ethnic food court selling processed wild tubers, a play area for children, and a shop to sell handicrafts of tribesmen are also on the anvil.

“The project is a huge success and we are planning to set up two more centres under the sanctuary soon,” the sources added.