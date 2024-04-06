GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Justice turns down SHRC appointment

April 06, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Retired Chief Justice S. Manikumar has demurred from accepting his appointment as chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission.

The justice has cited personal reasons for turning down the post. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had given assent to the Cabinet decision to elevate Mr. Manikumar as SHRC chairperson, overruling the United Democratic Front’s opposition after a one-year hiatus.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who had opposed the appointment citing a conflict of interest, welcomed Mr. Manikumar’s decision.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.