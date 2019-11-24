Jolly brought to Kattappana

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Koodathayi serial murder case brought prime accused Jolly Shaju to Kattappana for evidence collection on Saturday.

She was taken to her ancestral home at Vazhavara and the house at Kattappana town where her father and mother are living at present.

There was a huge crowd at her ancestral home when she was brought there around 10 a.m. A posse of police was stationed there.

Nearly 17 years ago, a pet dog in the house was poisoned to death. It is suspected that her first victim — her mother-in-law Annamma — was killed using the same poison, which is now banned.

Parents’ statements

She was then brought to the current residence of her parents, a two-storey house at Valiyakandam near the town. The SIT team also took the statements of her parents.

Jolly, who had co-operated with the SIT team in collecting evidence hiterto, seemed tense when she reached her ancestral house.