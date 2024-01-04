GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IUML’s Muslih Madathil to be Kannur Mayor

Congress’s T.O. Mohanan had resigned from the post recently following a consensus within the UDF. The IUML will hold the post for the next two years

January 04, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of T.O. Mohanan of the Congress resigning as Kannur Mayor, Muslih Madathil of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), is poised to take over as the next Mayor.

IUML State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal said that Mr. Madathil, who won from Ward No. 42 Neerchaal, will be the mayoral candidate as per an agreement in the United Democratic Front (UDF). Mr. Mohanan had earlier stepped down as per a consensus in the front of which the Congress and the IUML are constituents.

The UDF initially had plans to share the mayoral post. However, disagreement cropped up when the Congress insisted on retaining the position even after two-and-a-half years. The Congress argued that such a condition was not stipulated in the initial agreement.

After 3 years

However, the IUML district leadership and councillors refused to budge, leading to the intervention of the both parties’ State leadership. An agreement was reached as per which IUML was to assume the mayoral post after three years.

With a total of 35 members (21 for Congress and 14 for the IUML) the UDF holds a majority in the in 55-member Corporation. The election of the new Mayor will be conducted by the District Collector, marking the beginning of Mr. Madathil’s leadership in Kannur Corporation for the next two years.

