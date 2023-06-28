IUML to oppose Uniform Civil Code

June 28, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has come out against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The IUML national leadership met at Panakkad, near here, on Wednesday and decided to oppose the UCC politically and legally. Party national chairman Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal presided over the meeting. Several national leaders, including national president K.M. Khader Mohideen, attended the meeting online.

The IUML national executive will meet here on Friday and decide its further course of action.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Mr. Thangal said Mr. Modi has kick-started a mysterious move with an eye on the election. “The UCC is unconstitutional in a diverse country like India. Everyone knows it. The Prime Minister, who kept mum even when a part of India burnt for days on end, is now talking about the Uniform Civil Code. It is nothing but an election stunt,” said Mr. Thangal.

Asking the Prime Minister and the BJP to withdraw from the move, Mr. Thangal warned that the UCC would upset large sections of people. “The Prime Minister should withdraw from the move. It is never good for the country.”

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, said that the BJP was trying to stoke the people’s communal sentiments by taking up the UCC as a national agenda. “It is their election agenda. They have nothing else to flag positively. Mr. Modi has nothing praiseworthy to show to the people. His achievement as the country’s leader has been zero. They are now trying to hoodwink people with the UCC,” said Mr. Kunhalikutty.

IUML national organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, said that Mr. Modi was afraid, especially after the defeat he faced in the recent Karnataka election. “With an abysmal track record, the Prime Minister is afraid of the unity of Opposition parties. He is also afraid of the Karnataka impact as well as his government’s poor performance,” said Mr. Basheer.

The IUML leaders said that Mr. Modi had realised the fact that the people would not always fall for communal tantrums. “They have realised that communal cards will not succeed always. That’s why they are playing different trumps,” they said.

The IUML leaders said that they would discuss the issue with all parties with secular perspectives. “It is not an issue of Muslims alone. It affects different communities and sections. It affects the diversity of the country. That’s why we oppose it tooth and nail,” they said.