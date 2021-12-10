IUML should decide whether it is a political party or a religious forum, says Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister says League is spreading misinformation on the Waqf Board issue

Strongly criticising the stance of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) against the Public Service Commission (PSC) making appointments to the Waqf Board, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the IUML should decide whether it is a political party or a religious organisation.

Addressing the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kannur district conference, which began at Eripuram in Kannur on Friday, Mr. Vijayan said the IUML was trying to act as the sole spokesperson of Muslims in the State, but it will not be accepted.

Initial demand

The party is propagating misinformation on the Waqf Board issue. When the Assembly debated the topic, the IUML only demanded protection for those presently employed in the board. Now, attempts are being made to make a controversy out of it. The government has clarified its stance and religious organisations have understood it. Only the IUML members have failed to comprehend it, he said. “There are more than 100 seats in the Waqf Board. A decision on appointments to these seats will be made only after the issue is discussed with all concerned,” he said.

Infra development

He said the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had formed an alliance before the Assembly election itself and they were trying to discredit the government and oppose development plans. “The K-Rail and the inland waterway are excellent projects. If the State has to attract new investment, its infrastructure needs to be improved,” he said.

He added that attempts are being made to create communal polarisation in many parts of Kerala. At the forefront of the effort is the Sangh Parivar. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s ideas will not work in Kerala. Their efforts should be quashed at the earliest, he added.