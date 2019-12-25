Kerala

IUML not averse to joint campaigns

Party refuses to be drawn into Congress row on stir against CAA

Indian Union Muslim League leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty and K.P.A. Majeed on Tuesday refused to be drawn into the debate in the Congress regarding the joint campaign on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) with the Left Democratic Front since it was a matter that affected the nation.

Speaking at a press conference here, Mr. Kunhalikutty said the joint campaign had a wider impact because it succeeded in projecting Kerala’s strong opposition to the CAA in a united manner.

Since Kerala was the most literate State in the country, it carried a strong message, he said. “We are not averse to holding joint campaigns if necessary. We will go along with our own separate agitations. The UDF will forge a strong agitation campaign against the CAA. The UDF committee, which is meeting on December 30, will finalise the programmes,” he said.

Aim of campaign

He maintained that the objectives of the joint campaign of the UDF and the LDF were more important. It was significant that the opposition to the CAA had come from universities and youths who wanted India to be a modern, progressive, and prosperous nation. The agitations were led by varied sections of society and not just the Muslim community alone, he said.

