IUML disowns Kamaruddin in jewellery scam case

Party leadership abandons mediator role fearing backlash

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership has finally aborted its move to settle the multi-crore jewellery scam involving its legislator M.C. Kamaruddin in Kasaragod district after the party landed itself in a soup.

Sources said that the leadership had decided to distance itself from the issue even as complaints were piling up against the Manjeswaram MLA for allegedly cheating investors, mostly sympathisers and party workers. Over 90 cases have been registered at various police stations against Mr. Kamaruddin, also a former district president of the party.

Earlier, the party leadership had given him six months to sort out the issue after many of the investors, including women, reposed their faith in it. The State leadership had also tasked the IUML district treasurer Kallatra Mahin Haji to mediate the process of repayment of the investment.

Ahead of polls

But now the wounds have inflamed and festered, especially when the party is gearing up for the three-tier local bodies and the Assembly polls. The local leadership fears a possible backlash from ordinary party workers in the elections.

Incidentally, Mr. Kamaruddin, who won from the Manjeswaram assembly segment in the byelection last year, was struggling to repay back the funds to the duped investors they had invested for the jewellery business. He along with T.K. Pookoya Thangal, a local leader of the IUML who is also the managing director of the Fashion Gold, the company set up by them, had used their political clout to woo investors.

The probe

Now the Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, has taken over the possessions and assets of the company. Consequently, the IUML leadership feels that the mediator role it has been playing will not work to its advantage any more.

The Crime Branch sleuths are also looking into the allegations that the company proprietors had secretly sold its assets and property in Bengaluru.

The party leadership, the sources said, also feel that the Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating a series of cases under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, is likely to take up a fresh probe as well.

Despite the damage-control efforts, the IUML leadership and the United Democratic Front, which are now facing a political embarrassment, will have to prepare better for the challenging situation in Kasaragod district.