It’s bloodbath in Thrissur

Unscientific construction of roads, huge potholes, poor lighting, and reckless driving. The bloodbath on the roads of Thrissur continues unabated due to various reasons.

According to available statistics, 422 people died in 4,444 accidents in 2018. Of this, 211 deaths were reported in the Thrissur city police limits in 2,113 accidents. In all, 2,602 persons were injured in the accidents in the city limits.

While the maximum number of accidents happened on the Mannuthy-Wadakkanchery stretch of the National Highway, the other dangerous stretches are Chavakkad-Kodungallur National Highway and the road from West Fort to Vadanappilly.

“The reason for 60% of the accidents is unscientific construction of roads. The roads have been made without any proper alignment or safety measures. There is no proper lighting and even expert drivers can make accidents at dangerous curves. There are many blind points on the roads,“ says Shaji Kodenkandath, a lawyer, who has been waging a legal battle for the completion of the Mannuthy-Wadakkanchery stretch of the National Highway.

Pothole-riddled roads are a driver’s nightmare. Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians are the major victims.

In all, 55 lives were lost in the last five years on the Mannuthy-Wadakkanchery stretch, he added.

Pothole-filled stretches at Kuthiran, Pattikkad, Mulayam, Peechi, Mannuthy and Donbosco Junction are most dangerous points. The twin tunnels at Kuthiran, expected to ease the traffic considerably, have been delayed indefinitely.

Work pending

State Human Rights Commission member P. Mohandas, who visited the Mannuthy-Wadakkanchery National Highway stretch recently, noted that the work, which should have been completed in 30 months, has been pending ever after 10 years.

Narrow roads and wrong signal systems have turned the Chavakkad -Kodungalloor stretch of National Highway 17 a deathtrap for motorists.

According to the statistics with the police, 29 people have died in accidents on the 3.5-km bypass from Kottappuram to Chanthappura since it was opened for traffic in May 2015. The number of critically injured people is many more. People’s demand for an elevated stretch on the Kodungallur bypass to reduce the accident rate has fallen on deaf ears.

According to local people, an unscientific signal system adds to the problem. Vehicles coming from byroads will not be able to see the signals. Lack of speed cameras is encouraging speeding. The busy West Fort –Vadanappilly road, which connects Thrissur to National Highway 17, is another dangerous stretch in the district.

Two-wheelers blamed

Two-wheelers contribute mostly to the number of accidents. Reckless driving, jumping the signals, and drunken driving also increase the number of accidents, says District Police Chief K.P. Vijayakumaran.

“Enforcement has been an effective means to bring down the accidents. Failure in wearing helmets increases death toll in the case of two-wheeler accidents. The signal systems and visibility on the roads should be improved,” he said.

“Our people have a tendency to break rules. It’s part of civic sense. Awareness on traffic rules should be improved,” he added.

Lack of proper training for drivers is another reason for frequent accidents. Many licence holders do not even know the basics of driving. Poor punishment is another reason that promotes violators to repeat the error. In most cases, the culprits escape with a small fine, says Mr. Kodenkandath.