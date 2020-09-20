Issue of fake COVID certificates: Minister warns of action

‘Such illegal activities will lead to uncontrolled spread of infection’

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said that stringent action will be taken against those involved in the distribution of fake COVID-19 test certificates in Kulathoor grama panchayat.

The local body recently unearthed the circulation of forged documents which were made to appear as those issued by the Pozhiyoor primary health centre (PHC). Condemning the act, Ms. Shylaja cautioned that such illegal activities would lead to the uncontrolled spread of the infection. Such deeds were inhumane and should be prevented at all costs. The police had been directed to probe the incident and book those responsible under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020, she said.

Given at ₹2,000 to ₹3,000

The seal of the PHC was also found to be forged to issue the fake certificates that were allegedly given to fishermen at rates ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 in order to enable them to engage in fishing activities in other places such as Neendakara, Kochi and Beypore.

The Pozhiyoor police have registered a case and commenced a probe on the basis of a complaint submitted by the Pozhiyoor PHC, official sources said.