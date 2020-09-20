Issue of fake COVID certificates: Minister warns of action

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said that stringent action will be taken against those involved in the distribution of fake COVID-19 test certificates in Kulathoor grama panchayat.
The local body recently unearthed the circulation of forged documents which were made to appear as those issued by the Pozhiyoor primary health centre (PHC). Condemning the act, Ms. Shylaja cautioned that such illegal activities would lead to the uncontrolled spread of the infection. Such deeds were inhumane and should be prevented at all costs. The police had been directed to probe the incident and book those responsible under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020, she said.
Given at ₹2,000 to ₹3,000
The seal of the PHC was also found to be forged to issue the fake certificates that were allegedly given to fishermen at rates ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 in order to enable them to engage in fishing activities in other places such as Neendakara, Kochi and Beypore.
The Pozhiyoor police have registered a case and commenced a probe on the basis of a complaint submitted by the Pozhiyoor PHC, official sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath