Haja had submitted before the court that he didn’t take up armed struggle against any country and never believed that violence would bring peace

Subhani Haja Moideen, the IS recruit, has been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹1 lakh by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court.

P. Krishnakumar, the Special Judge of the NIA, pronounced the punishment on Monday. The court had found him guilty on Friday and postponed the awarding of the punishment after offering the convict a chance to make comments on the findings of the court.

Haja had submitted before the court that he didn’t take up armed struggle against any country and never believed that violence would bring peace. He also submitted that peace could be brought only through peaceful means.

The court, which found Haja guilty of joining the proscribed terrorist organisation IS, awarded life imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh as prescribed under the Section 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The accused was given the punishment of rigorous imprisonment for seven years each for offences related to the membership in a terrorisation, (Section 38 of the Act) and for offences relating to the support given to a terrorist organisation (Section 39 of the Act).

The convict was given rigorous imprisonment for seven years for waging war against Iraq, an Asiatic alliance nation, as specified in the Section 125 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The criminal conspiracy charges proved against him invited rigorous imprisonment for five years under Section 120-B of the IPC.

However, the accused needs to undergo all the punishments concurrently.

Haja was arrested on October 5, 2016.