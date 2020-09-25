NIA court finds Subhani Haja Moideen guilty of joining IS

The punishment will be pronounced on Monday

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here on Friday found Subhani Haja Moideen, an Islamic State recruit, guilty of joining the proscribed terrorist organisation and waging war against the Government of Iraq.

The court found the accused guilty of Section 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (criminal conspiracy) and Sections 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for offences relating to membership of a terrorist organisation and support given to a terrorist organisation respectively.

The accused had, along with some other persons, agreed to do certain illegal acts, including joining the terror outfit and support and associate with it. These are punishable under Sections 120(B) of the IPC and Sections 20, 38 and 39 of the UAPA, the judge noted.

Convicting Haja, P. Krishnakumar, NIA special judge, observed that the prosecution could also establish that the accused had committed offences under Section 125 of the Indian Penal Code for waging war against an Asiatic country.

Haja was arrested by the agency on October 5, 2016.