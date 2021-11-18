Kerala

Interview shortlist: YC activists stage stir in front of Kannur University VC’s house

Youth Congress workers on Thursday staged a stir in front of the house of Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran and blocked his vehicle protesting against the decision to shortlist Priya Varghese, wife of K.K. Ragesh, private secretary to the Chief Minister, for the post of Associate Professor.

The protesters, who reached the Payyambalam house of the Vice Chancellor at 8.30 a.m., first closed the gate. They alleged that Ms. Priya was not qualified for the post as per UGC norms. They also blocked the Vice Chancellor’s car. The police immediately reached the spot and arrested the protesters.

Mr. Ravindran told the media that there was no violation of norms and the university would go ahead with the interviews.

Earlier, Save the University Campaign Committee and Kannur University senate member R.K. Baiju had lodged a complaint with the Higher Education Minister and the Vice Chancellor, alleging that unqualified candidates had been included in the interview list.


