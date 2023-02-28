HamberMenu
International Film Festival of Thrissur to begin on March 3

February 28, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The International Film Festival of Thrissur (IFFT) will begin here on March 3. The festival, which will be held at two screens (Screen 5&6) of INOX, Sobha City, Puzhakkal, will show 70 films from 30 countries. In all, 10 films (at 10 a.m., 12 noon, 3p.m. 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. ) will be shown on each day.

FIPRESCI -India Award for Bet Debut International; K.W. Joseph film award for Best Indian Debut; and Award for Best Malayalam Debut; will be given for selected films, according to the organisers.

