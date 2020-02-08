Innovative projects on display at fest

Encender-2020, the State-level project competition and technical fest for polytechnic students began at the Government Polytechnic College (GPTC), Meenangadi, in the district on Friday. The four-day programme is being organised jointly by the State Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research and GPTC.

Athul Krishna and K.J. Dinesh, sixth semester electrical engineering students of GPTC have come out with the prototype of a robot for rescuing children from bore wells in the context of bore well deaths becoming frequent and rescue measures falling short most of the time in the country. They said that the robot could rescue the trapped child, irrespective of the depth of the well.

Polymer science students of Government Polytechnic College, Kottayam, presented a model, explaining how the natural composite could solve bund failures. Bund failure is a major threat to farmers in Kuttanad and conventional or concrete bunds had proved ineffective. But bunds constructed with the natural composite could prevent bund failure, they claimed.

Apart from these, as many as 52 engineering projects such as drone delivery system, robotic fire fighter, smart vehicle indicator, drone fire extinguisher, real time landslip detection and alarm system, automatic dispensary system, gas leakage detection and alarm system, fan speed control based on current room temperature, robot tractor, stretcher-cum-heel chair, urban air purifier, candle power-bank to charge mobile phone, elevator for the physically challenged, and a portable multipurpose table are also on display. Contests in various branches such as mechanical, electronics, electrical, civil engineering, polymer science, and computer science are held at the fest. Cash prizes and mementos will be given away to the winners, M. Aneesh, Principal, GPTC, said. The programme will conclude on Saturday.