HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Innovation should be a continuous effort: Gabriela Dutrenit

October 14, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Prof. Gabriela Dutrenit with K.J. Joseph, chairman, Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT).

Prof. Gabriela Dutrenit with K.J. Joseph, chairman, Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT).

The growth of an economy should be measured in terms of the development of a National Innovation System (NIS) and how issues are tackled rather than the quantum of foreign direct investment (FDI) pouring in, economist Gabriela Dutrenit has said.

Prof. Dutrenit, Metropolitan Autonomous University, Mexico, was delivering the annual Christopher Freeman memorial lecture at the 20th international conference of the Global Network for Economics of Learning, Innovation and Competence-building Systems (Globelics) at the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) here on Friday.

Global challenges in the new millennium could be addressed only through the development of science and technology, Prof. Dutrenit said. “We should learn lessons from history and act accordingly. Innovation should be a continuous effort and by institutionalising it, the world can go ahead,” she was quoted in a statement on the lecture.

National Innovation Systems focus on production, transfer, and use of economically useful knowledge. This was very relevant in the Latin American context, she said. Prof. Freeman, the British economist who made pioneering contributions to innovation studies, was very keen on continuous upgradation of National Innovation Systems that evolved organically with sub systems. They could stimulate economic growth, she said.

K.J. Joseph, director, GIFT, and secretary general, Globelics, chaired the session.

The 20th edition of the conference, which was inaugurated at GIFT by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on October 11, will conclude on Saturday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.