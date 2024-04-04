GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inland water flying squad to be deployed to enforce MCC in Kuttanad

April 04, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

An inland water flying squad will be deployed to low-lying Kuttanad to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the Lok Sabha polls.

It will be inaugurated by District Collector Alex Varghese in a function to be held at Nehru Trophy Finishing Point in Alappuzha on Friday at 9.30 a.m.

It is the first time water flying squad has been deployed in the Alappuzha district. The squad members will travel to the interiors of Kuttanad on a speedboat. Officials said the squad would ensure free and fair elections in the region by preventing the use of freebies, liquor, and cash among other things to lure voters.

