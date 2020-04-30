Industrialist’s death a suicide, confirms police

The death of a Dubai-based Indian industrialist, who died after falling from a high-rise building last week, was a case of suicide over financial problems, police confirmed after an investigation, according to a media report.

Joy Arakkal, who hailed from Kerala and was the managing director of Dubai-headquartered Innova Group of Companies which had diverse businesses, with major focus in the oil sector, committed suicide on April 23 by jumping from the 14th floor of a friend’s building in Business Bay, Dubai police told Gulf News on Wednesday.

The businessman committed suicide over financial problems, Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Bin Sorour, director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said, ruling out any foul play behind the death.

Repatriation

Police said they were coordinating with the businessman’s family for the repatriation of his body.

Arakkal is survived by wife and two children who live in Jumeirah.

Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul told Gulf News that Arakkal’s family was set to fly home with his body after Indian authorities gave them special permission to travel in a chartered air ambulance.

“They have received the NOCs (No Objection Certificates) from India. We have taken it up with the UAE MoFAIC (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation) for necessary permits from the UAE side,” Mr. Vipul said.

Arakkal’s’s funeral will be held in his hometown in Mananthavady in Wayanad district.