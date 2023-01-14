India-Sri Lanka cricket: Elaborate security arrangements in place, say police

January 14, 2023 03:52 am | Updated 03:52 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Elaborate security arrangements are in place for Sunday’s India-Sri Lanka cricket match at the Greenfield Stadium, the city police said on Friday. As many as 800 police personnel will be deployed as part of the arrangements.

Spectators will be allowed entry into the stadium only from 10.30 a.m. onwards on Sunday. They will be required to produce identity cards in addition to the pass.

Spectators will not be permitted to carry food or water with them. Both will be available inside the stadium, according to the police.

Plastic bottles, liquor, sticks, flags, crackers, cigarettes and beedi, matches are banned inside the stadium.

Mobile phones are permitted.

People suspected to be under the influence of intoxicants will not be allowed entry.

In all, 800 police personnel will be deployed inside the stadium and in nearby areas under the supervision of 10 DySPs, 17 inspectors and 63 sub-inspectors. The security zone has been divided into 13 divisions as part of the arrangements.

Each division will be monitored by Assistant Commissioners and inspectors. Apart from the city police, personnel attached to the armed police battalions, the commando unit of the State police and bomb squad are part of the security arrangements. Ten special striker forces will be deployed along the route travelled by the players from their hotels to the stadium.

Traffic regulations and parking

Parking will not be allowed on either side of the main roads from Pangappara to Vetturoad, Kazhakootam, and Karyavattom Junction to Pullanivila, and the side roads. Large vehicles moving towards Sreekaryam and Medical College from the Attingal side should go via Vetturoad, Chanthavila, Kattayikonam, Chempazhanthi, Sreekaryam. Small vehicles should go via Kazhakootam bypass and Mukkolackal.

Vehicles heading towards East Fort, Kovalam and Pappanamcode should go via Vetturoad, Kazhakootam fly-over, Chakkai and Eanchakkal. Small vehicles going from Sreekaryam to Attingal should go via Chavadimukku, Manvila, Kulathur, bypass, Kazhakootam fly-over.

Two-wheeler parking has been arranged at the parking areas of the stadium and at the back of the mosque on the Kazhakootam road, the police said. Arrangements have been made to park cars at the Karyavattom campus of the Kerala University, Karyavattom government college campus, LNCPE ground and Karyavattom BEd Centre ground.

For traffic-related complaints, call 9497987001, 9497987002.