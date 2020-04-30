India sets in motion evacuation process

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set in motion the process to evacuate Indians stranded abroad and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) wishing to return to the country.

An indication to this effect was given by the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate General in Dubai by asking Indians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to register their names so as to create a database of citizens wishing to travel back to India following the COVID-19 situation.

The development comes close on the heels of several States, including Kerala, urging the Centre to repatriate Indians stranded in different countries, especially the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Kerala has already created a database of NoRKs seeking to return home through the website of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) Department. As of now, over 3.5 lakh people have registered on this website since Sunday. About 5 lakh Keralites are expected to return.

Keralites in the UAE who have registered on the NoRKA website should also enter their details on the website of the embassy (www.indembassyuae.gov.in) or consulate (www.cgi.dubai.gov.in). In case of families, each member will have to fill the form separately. Employees of companies too should register their details.

The MEA has clarified that the registration will not entitle automatic allocation of seat on a flight to India. The main objective of the database is to estimate the number of people who wish to travel to different parts of the country.