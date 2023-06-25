Incubation facility for rubber sector mooted

June 25, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The CSIR – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here has discussed the possibility of setting up an incubation facility for the rubber sector at its campus.

The idea was mooted at a technical meet on rubber and allied industries organised by NIIST recently, but a decision is yet to be finalised, NIIST director C. Anandharamakrishnan said.

The concept is that the facility would focus on rubber processing, product development, testing and quality control ‘‘so that the unmet needs and demands from the rubber sector can be fulfilled,’‘ a statement said.

In March, NIIST had announced its intention to direct its efforts toward promoting rubber cultivation as part of a broader strategy to cut down India’s dependence on imports. NIIST had also announced plans to prepare a ‘white paper’ on the sector and submit it to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Top officials of MRF India Ltd and Apollo Tyres and representatives of research institutions and industries attended the technical meet.