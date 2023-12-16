GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Income at Sabarimala sees fall due to less-than-anticipated turnouts

Income received during first 28 days of the annual pilgrimage was ₹134.44 crore as against the ₹154.77 crore during the same period last season

December 16, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees waiting at Sabaripedam, on the way to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, on Friday.

Devotees waiting at Sabaripedam, on the way to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, on Friday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

Contrary to the early expectations of a sharp rise in footfall and a corresponding growth in revenues, the income during the first 28 days of the annual pilgrimage at Sabarimala has actually recorded a drop of over ₹20 crore.

According to P.S. Prasanth, president of the Travancore Devaswom Board, the income received during the period was ₹134.44 crore as against the ₹154.77 crore during the same period last season.

Of the total income received, ₹8.999 crore was collected through the sale of appam while ₹41.80 crore was received as donations. The sale of Aravana accounted for ₹61.91 crore. The income from the accommodation units, meanwhile, stood at ₹34.16 lakh.

The revenue collected through the bookings of online offerings this time is ₹71. 46 lakh. The contributions towards conducting the free food distribution scheme (annadanam) too came down to ₹1.14 crore from the ₹1.20 crore last season.

18.16 lakh devotees

TDB sources attributed the fall in income on all heads to the drop in footfall. As per estimates, about 18.16 lakh devotees visited the hill temple during the season. Last time, it was 18.88 lakh. The highest footfall of the season was recorded on December 8 when 88,744 persons visited the temple.

“After the less-than-anticipated turnout in the first couple of weeks due to the Chennai floods and Assembly elections in Telangana, the figures are improving. The sale of Aravana, for instance, has risen from 2.25 lakh tins a day to 3.25 lakh tins. The sales hit the peak on December 12 when about 4.25 lakh tins were sold,‘’ pointed out a top TDB official.

