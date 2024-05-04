GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

In a parched terrain, one borewell is playing the saviour’s role

The borewell at a farmer’s property at Koovakara in Kannur has been supplying pure spring water for the entire water scarce locality for the past eight years. Efforts to replicate its success in the vicinity have proved futile

May 04, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
The borewell that has been yielding water continuously on the property of Chandrasekaran Nair at Malur panchayat in Kannur

The borewell that has been yielding water continuously on the property of Chandrasekaran Nair at Malur panchayat in Kannur | Photo Credit: arranged

In the midst of a merciless summer, when water sources have dwindled and communities are struggling to meet their needs, a beacon of hope has emerged in Kannur. Nestled in Koovakara at Malur panchayat, a borewell that never runs dry is generously providing water to nearby families all through the year.

The story of this borewell began in 2016 when C.P Chandrasekaran Nair, a local farmer, faced acute water scarcity. “We went out of water and the well had dried up during the summer. So we began to sink a borewell on April 29, 2016,” Mr. Chandrasekaran recounted. Little did they know that their endeavour would yield an abundance.

Located at 3,000 feet above sea level, the borewell was sunk to a depth of 140 feet, and to the family’s amazement, water surged forth. “Most of the area was facing water shortage and the neighbours too were relieved when the tubewell started pumping water,” Mr. Chandrasekaran said.

The borewell that has been continuously supplying water for eight years at Malur panchayat in Kannur.

The borewell that has been continuously supplying water for eight years at Malur panchayat in Kannur. | Photo Credit: arranged

“Officials of the Geology department inspected the site. They said that the waterflow would reduce in two weeks. But miraculously, pure spring water has been flowing out in summer and rainy season alike for the past eight years,” Mr. Chandrasekaran said.

A tank is built

Others attempted to replicate the success, but failed. For the people here, this borewell is a lifeline. In response to this providential flow, the community rallied together, funding the construction of a tank to harness the water for daily use. “People use pipes to draw water from the tank to their house three times a day,” Mr. Chandrasekaran said.

Moreover, the allure of the borewell extends beyond its utilitarian function. Pradeep, Mr. Chandrasekaran’s son and a painter, erected a statue of Shakuntala, an iconic character in the epics, near the well, further enhancing its appeal as a destination for visitors.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.