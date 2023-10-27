IIT Palakkad gets 5G use case lab

October 27, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded a 5G use case lab to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad during the inaugural session of the seventh edition of the India Mobile Congress on Friday.

A total of 100 such labs were dedicated to various institutes of higher education as part of the “100 5G Labs Initiative” of the Department of Telecommunications.

Apart from BSNL officials, about 600 students and teachers from engineering colleges in and around Palakkad and Coimbatore attended the function held at IIT Palakkad.

“The award of the 5G use case lab will play a crucial role in boosting innovation and entrepreneurial activities at IIT Palakkad, and will contribute to India’s technological advancements. This initiative will provide students, faculty members, and researchers with the opportunity to work in a 5G environment and prepare them for the 6G era,” said IIT Palakkad Director Seshadri Sekhar.

These 5G labs will offer access to 5G setups and test kits for start-ups, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the vicinity of IIT Palakkad.

These labs will be equipped with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) kits, drones, Internet of Things (IoT) gateways, routers, and other resources. Such facilities are expected to reinforce IIT Palakkad’s role in connecting industries and academia for the greater social good.

IIT Palakkad celebrated the occasion by conducting campus tours and lab visits for the students from engineering colleges. They were given familiarization sessions and demonstrations of various advanced equipment such as 3D printers and high-performance computers.