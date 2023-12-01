IFFK to screen eight films by women directors

December 01, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Films by eight women directors that depict the concerns, anxiety and emotions of women around the world will be screened at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) beginning here on December 8.

Malaysian horror film Tiger Stripes by Amanda Nell Eu, Footprints on Water by Malayali director Nathalia Syam, Four Daughters by Kaouther Ben Hania, and the Korean film A Letter from Kyoto are among the films that will be screened at the festival .

Tiger Stripes tells the story of Safan, an eleven-year-old girl, who discovers the truth behind her rebellious nature with supernatural energy after she hits puberty. Debut director Amanda Nell Eu won an award at the Cannes Film Festival for the film.

The British-Indian film Footprints On Water depicts the lives of illegal immigrants in the UK. The film is written and directed by Neetha Syam and Nathalia Syam respectively, grandchildren of celebrated theatre director O. Madhavan. The film grossed awards at the New York Indian Festival and the UK-Asian Film Festival.

The Tunisian film Four Daughters, directed by Kaouther Ben Hania and which won awards at festivals such as Cannes, Chicago and Brussels, shares the story of a mother who hires actors to replace her missing children. This is the second screening of the film in India after the Mumbai Film Festival.

The Korean film Next Sohee, directed by July Jung, is the story of a young woman detective who sets out to investigate the cause of her friend’s death.

Films such as Laetitia Colombani’s The Braid, French film Banel & Adama by Ramata-Toulaye Sy and Mounia Meddour’s Houria will also be screened in this category.