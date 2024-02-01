GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Idukki’s high-altitude stadium inauguration on February 3

February 01, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the newly constructed high-altitude stadium at Nedumkandam in Idukki

A view of the newly constructed high-altitude stadium at Nedumkandam in Idukki | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman will inaugurate the newly constructed high-altitude stadium with a synthetic track and football ground at Kizhakekavala near Nedumkandam in Idukki on Saturday at 3 pm.

The stadium was constructed with ₹10 crore funding via Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), ₹3 crore from the State exchequer and ₹1 crore from the Nedumkandam grama panchayat.

The 400-metre synthetic track and Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) standard-level football field are the major developments in the stadium, which is ideal for national and international events. Officials said that the stadium can host day and night events.

The new stadium, constructed on six acres of land, would ensure proper international-level training for the athletes in Idukki.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, Udumbanchola MLA M. M. Mani and State Sports Director Rajeev Kumar Chowdary will attend the function.

A friendly opening match between Changanacherry SB College and Kottayam Baselios College will be held in the stadium at 7.30 pm.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.