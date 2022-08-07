Idukki reservoir | Arrangements in place for opening shutter, says Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine

The discharge will not cause hardships to people living downstream, the Minister said

The discharge will not cause hardships to people living downstream, the Minister said

All arrangements are in place for opening one shutter of the Cheruthoni dam on the Idukki reservoir at 10 a.m. on Sunday, State Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said in Idukki, adding that the discharge will not cause hardships to people living downstream.

Mr. Augustine told a press conference that 50,000 litres waters will be released per second as one shutter will be raised by 70 cm. A red alert had been sounded for reservoir on Saturday morning after the water level crossed the rule level of 2353.53 ft.

On Sunday morning, the water level was at 2384.1 ft.

“The water storage in the Idukki reservoir is only 78.3%. However, compared to last year, there is 13 ft. additional water. Our strategy hinges on judicious dam management by releasing small volumes so as not to create panic,” Mr. Augustine said. The water level in the dam is at 138.3 ft., he said.

The government machinery has been fully activated to handle contingencies. One team of the National Disaster Response Force is positioned in Kumili. The government has placed a request for one more, he added.

Meanwhile, the three shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam situated upstream that are open by 30 cm each will be raised to 50 cm each to handle the increased inflow into the Mullaperiyar reservoir. This will increase the release of water from the dam to 2800 cusecs.

Mr. Augustine said the present situation does not warrant the opening of the Idamalayar dam.