Do not panic over release of water from Idukki reservoir, says Minister

‘Water from the reservoir will have a smooth passage through the Periyar’

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said that there was no need to panic about the impending release of water from the Idukki reservoir on Sunday.

He was speaking after a meeting to discuss precautionary measures to be taken ahead of the release of water at Aluva on Saturday. A red alert was sounded in the reservoir on Saturday morning after water rose to the level as fixed by the rule curve.

Mr. Rajeeve said water from the reservoir would have a smooth passage through the Periyar. The flow of water through the tributaries of the river has smoothened since the launch of Operation Vahini. Outlets facilitating the flow of water to the sea remained open without any blocks, he said.

The district authorities had earlier this year claimed to have completed the removal of silt and waste from nearly 137 tributaries of the Periyar as part of Operation Vahini.

Mr. Rajeev said water level at the Marthanda Varma, Mangalapuzha and Kalady stations was showing a declining trend. There was no alarming rise in water level at any point, he added.

All arrangements have been made to shift people along the banks of the Periyar, if needed. Camps have been readied in all taluks, and arrangements have been made for serving food. Medicines have also been stocked.

People living near the Chalakudy river have been relocated in view of the rise in water level. They have been asked to stay back for another couple of days. Mr. Rajeeve said all arrangements would be made under the supervision of the District Collector and with the help of district-level officials, local body heads, and MLAs.

Anwar Sadat, MLA, presided. Aluva municipal chairman M.O. John and District Collector Renu Raj were among those present.