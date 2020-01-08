Kerala

Idukki in total strike mode

The Sabarimala pilgrims who were stranded at Kumily due to the general strike on Wednesday.

Tourism towns of Munnar and Thekkady wear a deserted look

The 24-hour general strike announced by various trade unions was total with businesses establishments, shops, and educational institutions remaining closed on Thursday.

In the high range town of Kattappana, it wore a hartal look with private vehicles keeping off the roads and shops closed. Only a few private vehicles were seen on the roads. In Thodupuzha also, the general strike evoked total response. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses did not conduct services in the district. The tourism towns of Munnar and Thekkady wore a deserted look. Tourists had vacated rooms ahead of the strike and there was a lull in businesses after New Year, said a hotel employee at Munnar.

In Kumily also, tourists had either vacated the rooms or remained indoors. Taxis and autorickshaws did not operate services.

Workers from Tamil Nadu did not turn up at cardamom plantations. Usually, hundreds of jeeps bring plantation workers from villages close to the border.

Attendance was thin at government offices and most branches of Scheduled banks remain closed. An official of the Special Branch of police said no untoward incident was reported in the district in connection with the general strike. Demonstrations were held by trade unions at various places, he said, adding that the strike was peaceful.

There was a fall in the number of vehicles carrying Sabarimala devotees passing through the district on Thursday.

Ayyappa devotees from neighbouring States were stranded at Kumily. But a few hotels opened by evening.

