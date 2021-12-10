Idukki dam in blue alert level

The water level declined to 2,400.98 ft in the Idukki reservoir that is in the blue alert level at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The blue alert level for Idukki dam is 2,395 ft, the orange alert at 2,401 ft, and red alert level at 2,402 ft. The upper rule level is 2,403 ft.

According to a dam safety official, the wate level was in a safe position and the power generation continued to be at a high level. The catchment area of the Idukki dam was free of rainfall on Friday. The water level was expected to fall further in the coming days, he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reduced the tunnel discharge from Mullaperiyar dam to 1,200 cusecs on Friday while the water level remained close to the maximum level of 142 ft.

Tamil Nadu closed all spillway shutters except one on Wednesday. The water level was almost steady on Thursday night and it reached the upper rule level of 142 ft at 8 a.m. on Friday.