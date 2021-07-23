How techies in Kerala are venting their Work-From-Home blues through hilarious memes

A meme contest for IT employees has attracted several entries that capture numerous laugh-out-loud and thought-provoking moments occuring when the professional world gets mixed up with the personal

What do techies think of the seemingly never-ending Work From Home (WFH) arrangement? An ongoing meme contest organised by Progressive Techies (PT), a combine of IT employees, has thrown up hilarious reflections of techies' take on WFH.

Launched a couple of days ago, the contest has attracted 30-odd entries so far, capturing the numerous laugh-out-loud and thought-provoking moments that occur when the professional world gets mixed up with the personal.

One of the memes features an IT employee on WFH seeking a week's leave. The boss grants it with a rider that she should reply to the client mails, track the issues and fix the bugs on a war footing, leaving the employee to wonder what the point really was in applying for leave in the first place.

Another one compares the morning online meetings after a late-night work session to falling into a deep gorge and struggling to make sense of the numerous assignments thrown at breakneck speed when one is hardly awake.

A meme that was sent as part of the contest. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“We are planning to run the contest till the end of this month and are releasing a couple of memes on our Facebook page every day. The ones garnering the most number of likes will be adjudged the winner,” says Aneesh Panthalani, State president, PT.

The organisation had held a similar contest on a different theme last year. While the entries are less this time, the quality has definitely gone up, he said.

Time with family

“Majority of the techies find WFH quite frustrating, citing that blending professional and personal lives is quite distressing. They keep complaining of not being able to find quality time with family. Work calls even at odd times, making them feel that they go to sleep, only to wake up in work mode,” says Mr. Panthalani.

A meme that was sent as part of the contest. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nevertheless, there is a minority who find the arrangement quite comfortable and helpful for their family life.

PT has organised three sessions in as many weeks on WFH complexities faced by techies on the social media platform Clubhouse. The sessions are aimed at helping them cope with stress and find ways to vent their frustrations.