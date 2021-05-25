How Edamalakkudy kept COVID-19 at bay

Grassroots-level initiatives in the tribal grama panchayat pay dividends

Even though COVID-19 cases spiralled with the second wave of the pandemic, Edamalakkudy in Idukki has successfully resisted the onslaught of the virus with not even a single case reported so far.

How the tribal grama panchayat in the Munnar forest division combated the virus merits studies. The reclusive Muthuvan community took some stern measures from the beginning of the first wave itself to shield Edamalakkudy, having 24 settlements, from the infection.

The first step was a ban on outsiders from visiting the hamlets. Supported by the Forest Department, the entry to Edamalakkudy was limited at the Eravikulam National Park.

“Each kudi (settlement) has a mooppan (chieftain) as head. Decisions of the chieftains are obeyed by the community and sometimes common decisions are taken at the chieftains’ meetings,” says Tribal Development Officer Santhosh Kumar S. “One such common decision they took last year was to take precautions to counter COVID-19 in the settlements itself, following which they limited their travel,” he says.

“One or two members from each settlement can move outside and the general system is self-quarantine for a week if the member moves from one settlement to another or to Munnar for meeting the common needs of a settlement,” he says.

The camp office of the Edamalakkudy grama panchayat is at Devikulam, 38 km from the panchayat headquarters at Societykudy. Due to lack of mobile connection and other infrastructure inside the forest, the office is functioning there since the panchayat formation in 2010.

More than panchayat council members, the tribal chieftains wield influence and are regarded highly among community members.

“When a decision is taken at a meeting of mooppans with us, it is followed in letter and spirit in each settlement,” says Mr. Santhoshkumar. “There is a strong bond between the chieftains and the community members. The COVID protocol worked at the micro-level at Edamalakkudy through the tribal chieftains,” he says.

District Medical Officer Priya N. says Edamalakkudy is a case study for preventing the pandemic as the tribespeople took it upon themselves and behaved more responsibly, limiting their interactions with the outside world. “Self-restraint has proved effective in preventing the pandemic.”

She says four staff nurses of the Health Department stay there to meet the health needs of the panchayat. Edamalakkudy, with a population of 2,236, has the lowest density of 21.09 in the State.