Household-level inspections to curb quarantine violators

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the police would conduct surprise inspections at the household level to check quarantine violations.

The government would raise a voluntary force to assist the police in carrying out random checks. The volunteers would sport badges and accompany the police on patrol in their respective neighbourhoods. A meeting of MLAs and MPs through videoconferencing has backed the initiative.

The conference warned the COVID-19 caseload could shoot-up if citizens took the lockdown relaxations for granted and behaved in an incautious way. The police and civilian patrols would ensure that the people and businesses adhered to physical distancing measures. The influx of expatriates required a higher level of vigilance.

Mr. Vijayan said pandemic control measures were still in force. It was illegal to serve tea and juice. Using the same set of glasses to serve citizens was a cause for transmission. The curve of infections Kerala had struggled hard to curb could rise again if citizens behaved rashly.

Restricted gatherings

He said the number of guests at weddings and mourners at funerals far exceeded the allowed capacity. Moreover, people were entering the State by dodging authorities and thermal scans at points of entry.

The government would suspend the licence of drivers who admit passengers more than the permitted capacity. The government would prosecute those who entered the State without the authorisation of the Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs (NORKA). They have to be in mandatory institutional quarantine for 28 days.

The government could no more afford to underwrite the board and lodging of arrivals from within the country and abroad. They have to pay for the quarantine period irrespective of their income status.

Mandatory quarantine

Domestic air travel seemed poised to pick up. However, 14-day quarantine was mandatory for those arriving by flight from other regions except for business travellers on short trips.

Mr. Vijayan said people should use the lockdown relaxation to condition themselves to live with the threat of the contagion until scientists came up with a credible, universally available and affordable vaccine.

The lockdown had helped stem the community spread of COVID-19 to some extend. The Centre and State were on the same page on the subject. However, Kerala felt that the Centre did not do enough to mitigate the economic fall-out of the pandemic.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy attended the videoconference.