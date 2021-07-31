Kerala

Hotelier found dead

A 65-year-old hotel entrepreneur, Thayyullathil Krishnan, who was reportedly going through an acute financial crisis, with the pandemic-induced restrictions was found dead at his shop in Vadakara on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Thayyullathil Krishnan. The Vadakara police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Some of the local traders in the area said Krishnan was upset with the falling revenue from his small hotel business. He had also shared his difficulties with some of the close friends in the area. Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. WhatsApp 7902281306.


