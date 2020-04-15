Hospital staff cook food for COVID-19 patients

Patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the General Hospital, Pathanamthitta, can taste homely food, thanks to the hospital employees, including the medical staff, who have made it part of their duty to prepare and serve food for the patients under their care and those under observation.

Radiographers at the hospital have taken the initiative of wearing scrub suits, stitched at their own expenses, while on duty as part of infection-control measure.

Under the food-for-patients programme, started under the aegis of the staff council, the hospital employees come out with well-filled plates three times a day, which is served to those in isolation or observation and medical personnel on duty at the COVID-19 wards.

“Under the observation of the hospital dietician, we provide food to around 50 people, three times a day, through the kitchen Santhwanam,” said Sajan Mathew, Superintendent, General Hospital.

M.C. Ajith Kumar, secretary, Staff Council, an optometrist at the hospital, said the items served to patients, as per their demand, included non-vegetarian dishes. “This is in addition to the supply of food from voluntary organisations and youth outfits. We give them local delicacies also, for which materials are provided by employees living nearby,” he said.

“During the lockdown, staff commuting from long distances also stay here. So, we also give food to them. We initially used to collect money from the employees for this initiative. But now we get aid from the Hospital Management Committee,” Mr. Ajith said.

He said such a common kitchen was set up at the hospital to ensure uninterrupted food supply to patients in the event of an unexpected community spread of COVID-19. “In such a situation, we cannot accept food from outside. So, it is also our precaution,” he said.

Around nine radiographers, who also work in isolation rooms to take portable X-rays, use crub suits apart from the regular overcoat to avoid possible chances of infection for themselves and others.

The hospital has five COVID-19 positive cases as of April 15 and they are attended to by a team of doctors consisting of Sarath Thomas Roy, Jayasree and Nazlin.