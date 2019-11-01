Holiday for schools in Ponnani, Tirur, Tirurangadi

The coastal belt of the district witnessed severe sea erosion on Thursday as the turbulent sea carved into the land at several places near Ponnani.

District Collector Jaffer Malik has declared a holiday on Friday for all educational institutions in the coastal taluks of Ponnani, Tirur, and Tirurangadi. However, there will be no change in the examinations

scheduled earlier.

Sea water entered many houses at Marakkadavu, Mukkadi, Aliyarpalli, Murinjazhi, Puthuponnani and Veliyamkode. A large number of people were evacuated following the flooding.

The displaced people were shifted to a relief camp opened at M.I. Boys High School, Ponnani.

Several coconut trees came crashing down as the mighty waves took away the sand from under them. The areas without sea walls faced the worst sea erosion.

The authorities warned the people to stay away from vulnerable places as there would be strong wind along the coast on Friday.