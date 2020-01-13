History of a port city traced in black and white

Kozhikode is steeped in history of the known and unknown. But for some it is a canvas of mythology, history, folklore, and a multi-ethnic culture, beckoning the heritage enthusiast.

Dating back to the 8th century, Kozhikode has a treasure trove of history left behind by Porlathiri and Samoothiri kings, the maritime traders from Arabia, Africa, Greece, Turkey, and China, conquerors from Mysore, colonisers from Europe, and the numerous trading communities from various parts of India. Heritage walks organised for enthusiasts in the city is now coming out in the form of a book Calicut Heritage Trails. It will be released at the Kerala Literature Festival on Friday.

Written by Captain Ramesh Babu, who was the project manager of the National Institute for Research and Development in Defence Shipbuilding (Nirdesh) for five years, the 275-page book offers an insight into the vibrant chapters of the enchanting history of the black pepper capital of the medieval world.

Stand testimony

“The monuments and memories of the city have withstood the test of time. They have recorded history, mythology, and folklore and stand testimony to this exciting saga of the rise of a coastal marshland to a fabled city,” he said.

What prompted him to write a book on Kozhikode, which finds mention in historical records even from the days of Abdur-Razzaq Samarqandi, a Persian Ambassador, who visited the Zamorin in the mid-15th century? “As a hobby, I used to conduct heritage walks while working in Kozhikode. I was inspired by what I saw and thought that the stories should be written for posterity,” Captain Babu said.

Crumbling structures

According to him, several heritage structures are crumbling in the city, which should be the heritage capital of Kerala. “The book is essentially a compilation of available literature, archival data, news clips, and other published material,” he said.

“The book is a collection of what I saw, felt and heard during the numerous times I walked the streets of Kozhikode, in pursuit of its missing maritime history,” Captain Babu added.

The book has been designed in such a way that it can be used by a tourist, serious student of history, heritage enthusiast, or anyone who wishes to discover the past of this once prosperous port.

With wonderful sketches by Premarajan, an artist from Kadalundi, and maps by Chinnu S. Kumar, a Kozhikode-based heritage conservationist, it takes the reader into piers, forts, palaces, temples, mosques, churches, markets, streets, bylanes, and settlements which are the standing relics of the city’s glorious past.

Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, will formally release the book by handing over a copy to young historian Manu S. Pillai.

Lt. General C. Anantha Krishnan, who was the Deputy Chief of the Army, and currently a judge of the Armed Forces Tribunal, will be present on the occasion.