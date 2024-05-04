GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hike in power tariff additional burden on people: K. Surendran

May 04, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government’s decision to increase power tariff along with the restrictions on power utilisation is nothing short of harassment of the public, BJP State president has K. Surendran said.

The decision to impose a surcharge of 19 paise per unit of power from this month’s electricity bills is akin to extortion and loot, he said in a statement here on Saturday.

“The decision to impose an extra surcharge of 10 paise per unit of power, in addition to the surcharge of 9 paise, which has been in place since the last six months, is not at all acceptable. The public is already beleaguered by the increase in power tariff, when the government has decided to burden them further with an additional surcharge,” Mr. Surendran said.

He pointed out that the people are already suffering because of the unofficial load shedding. In the sweltering heat, this is testing the limits of people. People are organising local protests in many places where unofficial load shedding is on, Mr. Surendran said.

