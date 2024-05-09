GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Higher secondary examinations: 79.63% pass in Malappuram

Published - May 09, 2024 10:51 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A student giving sweets to her teacher during the victory celebrations by higher secondary students at AKM Higher Secondary School, Kottur, Malappuram.

A student giving sweets to her teacher during the victory celebrations by higher secondary students at AKM Higher Secondary School, Kottur, Malappuram. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Malappuram district registered 79.63% pass in the higher secondary examinations held this year. While 61,213 students wrote the examinations in 243 schools in the district, 48,744 were qualified for higher education.

As many as 5,654 students secured A+ in all subjects. This is the highest number in the State.

The district registered 58% pass in the technical higher secondary category. Out of the 331 students who took the examinations, 192 passed. Five of them got A+ in all subjects.

In the open school category, 5,762 students passed the exam. As many as 15,402 had appeared for the examinations. A total of 204 students secured A+ in all subjects in the open category.

In the vocational higher secondary category, 69.40% students qualified for higher studies in Malappuram. Out of the 2,797 students who wrote the examinations, 1,941 passed.

