GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

High demand for KAU’s agriculture guide Crops 2024

The book has already sold around 1,000 copies, through both the Agricultural Technology Information Centre in Mannuthy and online platforms such as Amazon

April 05, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The recent release of Crops 2024, a comprehensive guide offering recommendations for agricultural development in the State by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), has elicited an overwhelmingly positive response from farmers.

Launched on February 12 by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, the book has already sold around 1,000 copies, through both the Agricultural Technology Information Centre in Mannuthy and online platforms such as Amazon, according to the KAU sources.

The primary objective of this publication is to advocate for sustainable agricultural practices that not only bolster production, but also secure the livelihoods of farmers. It strives to achieve this by advocating for the adoption of innovative farming techniques, reaching out to both farmers and the general populace. Emphasising the importance of stability in agricultural production, Crops 2024 introduces novel agricultural practices aimed at safeguarding farmers’ interests.

The latest edition of Crops 2024 serves as a continuation of the long-standing tradition of providing recommendations for the maintenance of agricultural production, a practice that has undergone significant evolution since 1971. It encompasses a plethora of scientific farming techniques along with detailed instructions for the cultivation of various crops. With 49 new articles and 150 fresh recommendations, Crops 2024 underscores its pivotal role in addressing the evolving needs of Kerala’s agriculture sector, the KAU sources said.

Jacob John, Director of Extension, KAU, said the widespread interest in the book signifies a growing public curiosity towards embracing new agricultural methodologies and practices. He added that due to the high demand, additional copies of the publication have been printed.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.