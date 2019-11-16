High BP: initiative yields results

The India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) launched in four districts of the State has been able to control hypertension in about 35% of the people covered under the initiative.

A total of 2.23 lakh people -- 72,460 in Thiruvananthapuram, 74,909 in Thrissur, 58,818 in Kannur, and 19,009 in Wayanad -- were registered for the IHCI. Of 4,530 patients among them, 40% in Thiruvananthapuram, 32% in Thrissur, 37% in Kannur and 24% in Wayanad could better control their health parameters.

This study group’s parameters for blood pressure (BP) control was followed up from July to September 2019.

Marked change

This is a marked change from the average of 13% of people having control of hypertensive parameters recorded in non-communicable disease (NCD) clinics in the State (data inferred from NCD clinics).

In the IHCI study group, those with uncontrolled blood pressure in these districts were put at 43%, 37%, 38% and 27%. In the group, 15%, 31%, 25%, and 49% had also defaulted because of various reasons – change of address, change in treatment system or others.

Five-year initiative

The IHCI was launched in the State in April 2018 as a multi-partner five-year initiative with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Indian Council of Medical Research, State government, and WHO India.

Though the IHCI was also launched in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Punjab, the results from Kerala had been the most impressive so far because of the infrastructure strength of non-communicable disease clinics across the State, according to a report submitted for the first year of implementation.

Even though the number of patients registered for the programme was much less than the estimated numbers as per the data from the NCD clinics, the success rate of the programme is perhaps the follow-up with regard to each patient under the programme, a senior official said.

Each patient was given a treatment book and the health card was kept at the hospital.

Every month there was a follow-up on the patient by the hospital over the phone or by visit of an Accredited Social Work Activist.

With the success of the initiative, the government is considering replicating it in other districts too.