Heavy rainfall likely in State today

The northeast monsoon remains active over Kerala and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow level rainfall alerts for 12 districts on Monday, including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam, where bypolls are planned in various Assembly segments.

Orange category alerts signalling the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (up to 20.4 cm in 24 hours) have been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad.

Yellow alerts for isolated heavy rainfall (up to 11.5 cm in 24 hours) are in place in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Kozhikode.

Kasaragod district, where the Manjeswaram constituency is witnessing a bypoll, is likely to receive light to moderate precipitation, according to the IMD.

Lightning too

Parts of the State can expect isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning over the next few days, in fact.

Orange alerts have been declared for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday also, a Sunday afternoon weather advisory said.

Low pressure

Meanwhile, a low pressure area over east-central Arabian Sea with an associated cyclonic circulation is very likely to become a well-marked low during the next 36-hours.

It would further intensify into a depression over the subsequent 24 hours and, gradually intensify, move towards Oman-Yemen coasts by October 24.

Advisory to fishermen

Due to the effect of this system, IMD said squally weather can be expected over the Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts on Monday.

Fishermen have been asked to not venture into the sea during this period.