Heavy rain, strong wind cause widespread damage in Thrikkakara

November 11, 2023 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - KOCHI

Heavy rain coupled with strong wind caused widespread damage in the IT hub of Thrikkakara and adjoining areas on Friday evening.

In one major incident, a ruptured 11kv electric line and post fell on vehicles along Infopark-Brahmapuram road disrupting traffic. None was injured as the KSEB authorities intervened in time and disconnected power supply. Traffic was restored at night.

Widespread power and traffic disruption was reported from many more areas including Chittethukara, Thuthiyoor, and Infopark after trees toppled by strong wind fell on electric posts. A roadside vendor sustained injuries after his eatery collapsed in the wind.

Vehicles parked on the Infopark campus suffered damage after trees, relatively smaller ones, fell on them. Barricades were also blown away in some areas.

The roof of a church parish hall was blown away at Thuthiyoor. A few houses also suffered damage in the area.

A Bevco outlet near Infopark reportedly suffered heavy damage after liquor bottles were thrown off the racks and burst in the heavy wind. A few customers were also injured by splintered glass shreds.