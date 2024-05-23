GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rain pounds Kollam 

Updated - May 23, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Several houses were damaged while roads were flooded and traffic disrupted in some parts of the district as heavy rain and strong winds continued to lash Kollam. Many roads in Kollam city remained waterlogged even though the downpour was intermittent on Thursday.

While rain-related incidents were reported from Pathanapuram, Pooyapalli, Karunagapally, Chavara, Pattazhy and Kunnathur, eastern parts of the district reported heavy crop loss due to continuous rainfall during the last three days.

Fishing fleets did not venture into the sea due to squally weather and incidents of sea surge have been reported from coastal areas. In most low-lying parts, pedestrians had to wade through knee-deep water. Power supply was disrupted multiple times on Wednesday and Thursday.

While four houses from Kunnathur, Karunagapallay and Kollam taluks were partially damaged in the rain on Thursday, one house in Kollam was completely destroyed.

The district administration has opened a relief camp at Vimala Hridaya School, Vadakkevila. A total of 71 persons from 16 families, including 22 men, 31 women, 18 children and two differently abled persons, have been shifted to the camp. Water entered households in many places. In Oachira, residents of some families were moved to the neighbouring home by the officials.

